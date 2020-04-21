Glass walls and PPE kits to shield cops on the frontline during Covid-19 pandemic

mumbai

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:23 IST

The city’s police force is taking various measures to stay safe as they work on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Andheri (East) police station, a glass wall has been erected which acts as a shield between the complainant and officer. At Powai and MIDC police stations, complainants are allowed in the compound but they have to communicate with officers through the windows of the station’s building. No one is allowed inside unless to report a serious crime.

Veeresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of central region, said, “We have one officer at the entrance of each police station who handles all complaints. The officer is given the necessary personal protective equipment.”

At Vakola police station, which has 19 containment zones, only one complainant is allowed to enter at a time. “The complainant is allowed in only if he wears a mask and uses sanitiser,” said Kailash Avhad, senior inspector.

Similar measures are being taken at Malwani police station in Malad (West) and Khar police station. Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner, north region (Goregaon to Dahisar), said, “We are using a new ozonisation technique to disinfect the police station and vehicles.”

Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (port zone) which consists of Wadala, Sewree, Sagari and Yellow Gate, said, “We are allowing entry only to those visitors who have serious problems. For all others, our officers address issues outside the station.”

The Maharashtra Police will also give ₹1 lakh in advance to police personnel who tested positive for Covid-19, to pay for medical treatment. Till now, 49 personnel have tested positive in the state. Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general, law and order, Maharashtra Police, confirmed the development to HT.

1,330 booked for not wearing masks

Veeresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of central region, said, “We are not getting many complainants since the area has the highest number of containment zones, but we have one officer at the entrance of each police station who handles all complaints. The officer is given all the equipment like masks, gloves, and sanitiser. We have asked the officers to be cautious while handling documents brought by complainants.”

Between March 20 and Monday, Mumbai Police booked 1,330 people for not wearing masks. Another 185 FIRs were lodged on Monday, including 110 for gathering in one place, and 60 for not wearing masks. The remaining FIRs were against shops operating despite being non-essential services. In all, 320 people were booked and 196 arrested on Monday.

Police commissioner warns violators, pledges help for labourers

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who paid a visit to the Dharavi slums, warned violators of police action and also pledged to help people who need food supply.

Veeresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of police, central region, confirmed the visit by Singh. “The police commissioner carried a flag march with around 500 policemen. He thanked the Dharavi residents for cooperating with the police but also warned that violators will not be spared. He said we have to ensure that people do not run out of food supply, especially migrant labourers. Police are arranging food using different contacts,” said Prabhu.

Labourers gathered at Oshiwara day after Bandra incident; 1 held for assaulting cop

A 29-year-old construction labourer was arrested on Sunday by the Oshiwara police for allegedly assaulting a 57-year-old constable. Police said that on April 15, a day after thousands gathered in Bandra, around 300 labourers gathered at Vaishali Nagar in Oshiwara, demanding food. One of the labourers manhandled the constable and was arrested. The police managed to disperse the crowd after facilitating food supplies to them.

Gutkha worth ₹4 lakh seized in Wadi Bunder

Dongri police on Tuesday seized gutkha worth ₹ 4 lakh being smuggled in a tempo. The tempo was found abandoned in Wadi Bunder area on P D’Mello Road by patrolling police. On checking the vehicle, several sacks containing gutkha were found.