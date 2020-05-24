GoAir to resume flights from June 1

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 00:05 IST

Low-cost carrier- GoAir on Saturday announced that its final flight schedule has been approved and the airline will re-commence flying from June 1. Online bookings for one-third of its pre-Covid summer schedule will be open from May 25 to May 31.

The airline said that it is prepared to resume safe flight operations and is awaiting clarity on the readiness of respective states and their airports with regards to acceptance of flights and conditions applicable to passengers arriving there.

“Without clarity on these conditions, GoAir does not wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post May 25 which may have conditions for arriving passengers of which they may be unaware. On receiving clarity, GoAir will open its site for bookings after May 25 up to May 31, as, when and where appropriate,” the airline spokesperson said.

Assuring its passengers that it is fully equipped to execute Covid-19 specific safety procedures, the airline claimed to have received positive initial customer response. GoAir is the only airline to commence its flight operations from June 1 instead of May 25. After the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced re-opening of one-third of the airline’s summer schedule this week, all airlines have commenced online bookings and have announced they plan to commence operations from Monday, May 25.