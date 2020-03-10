e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Grant leave to employees returning from 71 affected countries: health dept

Grant leave to employees returning from 71 affected countries: health dept

mumbai Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:48 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The state health department has issued an advisory to corporate houses to issue sick leave to their employees with travel history to 71 affected countries.

As per the advisory provided by the Union health ministry, travellers from affected countries who are not showing symptoms, need to stay quarantined at home for 14 days to check if they develop any symptoms such as fever, cold or respiratory problems. Those who display symptoms need to approach their nearest hospital. However, officials have observed that many travellers are ignoring the advisory out of fear of a pay cut.

“Passengers have expressed concerns that being quarantined at home for 14 days can translate into losing their salary, which many people can’t afford. We have therefore issued an advisory to corporate companies to encourage passengers to come forward,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

According to health department officials, if any passenger is found hiding information about their travel history, action will be taken against him/her. “People need to be more responsible during a global outbreak,” said Awate.

top news
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news