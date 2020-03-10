Grant leave to employees returning from 71 affected countries: health dept

mumbai

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:48 IST

The state health department has issued an advisory to corporate houses to issue sick leave to their employees with travel history to 71 affected countries.

As per the advisory provided by the Union health ministry, travellers from affected countries who are not showing symptoms, need to stay quarantined at home for 14 days to check if they develop any symptoms such as fever, cold or respiratory problems. Those who display symptoms need to approach their nearest hospital. However, officials have observed that many travellers are ignoring the advisory out of fear of a pay cut.

“Passengers have expressed concerns that being quarantined at home for 14 days can translate into losing their salary, which many people can’t afford. We have therefore issued an advisory to corporate companies to encourage passengers to come forward,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

According to health department officials, if any passenger is found hiding information about their travel history, action will be taken against him/her. “People need to be more responsible during a global outbreak,” said Awate.