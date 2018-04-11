HC allows 3 BCom students from Mumbai’s NM College to give exams despite low attendance

The Bombay high court on Tuesday allowed three students of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics to appear for their respective B Com examinations despite their very low attendance, as one of them, a girl studying in First Year BCom, suffers from blood cancer whereas two boys, studying in Second Year BCom, could not attend college as they were seriously injured in road accidents.

The trio was not allowed to appear for examinations, which are scheduled to start on Thursday, for want of attendance. The girl had 0.32% attendance to her credit whereas the boys could attend only 8.5% and 28.4% respectively of the total classes.

University of Mumbai (MU) rules do not allow students to appear for examination if they fail to mark an overall of minimum 75% and subject-wise minimum 50% attendance. In view of this rule, the college on March 17 informed all the three petitioner students that they will not be permitted to appear for the examination scheduled to start from Thursday. Besides, the girl was warned in January 2018 — a month after first round of her 12 blocks of chemotherapy had started — that requirement of attendance can be condoned only to the extent of 25%. That is, she needed at least 50% attendance to appear for exams.

Read more: Ensure you have 75% attendance or forget exams, Mumbai colleges tell students

The division bench of justice Bhushan Gavai and justice Bharati Dangre allowed the three to appear for the examination primarily in view of the exceptional circumstances that compelled them to skip college.

According to their petitions, one of the boys met with a road accident in May 2016 and has suffered multiple fractures, whereas the other suffered fracture of his ankle bone of his right leg in a road accident in January 2018.

The girl has been diagnosed with hodgkins lymphoma and has been undergoing chemotherapy since November 30, 2017.