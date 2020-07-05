e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC grants bail to woman with toddler as 44 test positive in Nagpur central jail

HC grants bail to woman with toddler as 44 test positive in Nagpur central jail

mumbai Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:30 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Friday granted bail to a double murder accused on the ground that keeping her 19-month-old toddler at Nagpur central prison would be unsafe, especially when 44 inmates and staff members of the jail have tested positive for Covid-19.

The bench of justice AS Chandurkar and justice Anil Kilor found that the accused, Gudiya Sahu, was not entitled to be released on temporary bail given the recommendations of the high powers committee. But, the possibility of Sahu and her child getting infected could not be ruled out, as 44 prison inmates and staff at Nagpur central prison had tested positive for the virus.

“We cannot overlook the welfare of the child during the pandemic. The child will be at high-risk if he is not shifted to a safe place,” the bench said while granting his mother temporary bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000.

Sahu, her husband and a brother-in-law, were accused of brutally killing an elderly tribal woman and her one-year-old granddaughter when she had come to their residence seeking a loan. The incident occurred in the evening of February 17, 2018, and the bodies were later found thrown under a bridge at Vihirgaon in Yavatmal district.

top news
Kerala makes following Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year
Kerala makes following Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In