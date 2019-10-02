HC grants temporary bail to NCP MLA to file nomination papers

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:06 IST

The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted temporary bail of four days (October 3-6) to former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and sitting MLA from Mohol Ramesh Kadam to file his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kadam has been in jail since August 2015 for his alleged involvement in the Annabhau Sathe cooperative scam.

While hearing Kadam’s bail application, a division bench of justices Ranjit More and NJ Jamadar was told that he was granted bail by the special ED court, however, he was still in the Arthur Road jail, as the state and the CID had also lodged cases against him. Kadam’s advocate submitted that although he was removed from the NCP, he was confident of winning the election as an independent.

Kadam had defeated former NCP minister Laxman Dhoble in 2014, but soon after his victory, he was accused of misappropriating funds meant for upliftment of the Matang community, a backward class. Investigations by the agencies at the time revealed that as the chairman of the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magaswargiya Vikas Mahamandal, Kadam allegedly embezzled funds amounting to crores and was arrested in 2015.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:06 IST