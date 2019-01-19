HC slams BJP minister for restoring ration shop’s cancelled licence in Maharashtra’s Beed

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) rapped BJP leader and food and civil supplies minister Girish Bapat for restoring a ration shop owner’s licence in June 2017 . It was suspended in 2016 after complaints of irregularities. The HC said Bapat turned a blind eye to shop owner’s misdeeds and failed to act in the interest of people.

Despite repeated attempts, Bapat remained unavailable for a comment. His office said the minister will appeal against the order in higher courts. In 2016, tehsil and district authorities suspended Bibhishan Mane’s licence after several residents of Beed’s Murambi village complained that he was involved in black-marketing the food grains meant for the poor. Mane asked Bapat to help restore the licence.

Bapat has the authority to hear appeals against subordinate officers in his department, and used this quasi-judicial authority to get Mane his licence back in June 2017. The minister’s decision was challenged in court by one, Sahebrav Waghmare. During the hearing, the court said there were three cases in the past two years in which Bapat illegally restored licences.

In its order dated January 14, 2019, the court observed, “Being a custodian of the interest of people, the minister should not turn a blind eye to the conclusions of officers from his own department. The conclusions were made on the basis of records they had. The shop owner has lifted quintals of rice, wheat and other grains even when his licence was suspended and it was never distributed to the card holders.” The court said the very act of the minister was against the intent and object of the Essential Commodities Act, which ensures the delivery of certain commodities or products.

The court also asked officials from the food and civil supplies department to make alternate arrangements to distribute food grains in Murambi village.

The Opposition reacted by demanding Bapat’s resignation. “The court has clearly stated Bapat misused his position to shield the errant shop keeper and failed to safeguard the interest of people,” said Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in the legislative council. “Bapat has been reprimanded by the courts in other cases in the past. He has lost the moral ground to continue as a minister. If he does not resign, the chief minister should sack him.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “More than half of the ministers in the state cabinet are facing corruption charges. Instead of taking action against them, the CM has given them a clean chit.”

