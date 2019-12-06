e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

HC vacates stay on expanding area of landfill at Kanjurmarg

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:57 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday vacated its stay on the expansion of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground. Environment group Vanashakti, which had petitioned against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) expansion plans, said it would challenge the order in the Supreme Court (SC).

The court was hearing a petition by Vanashakti from July 2019 against BMC, the Union environment ministry and other state agencies. The petition alleged BMC’s plans to expand Kanjurmarg dumping ground were in violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms of 2011 and would cause irreparable damage to the ecology of the site that fell in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Thane creek flamingo sanctuary.

A division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagala lifted the stay granted on September 19 and cleared the way for BMC to carry out the dumping of waste on an additional 52.5 hectare (ha) adjacent to Kanjurmarg dumping ground, using scientific waste disposal.

In its 14-page order, the bench stressed that there was a lack of space for dumping and treating solid waste in the city. The city’s second-largest dumping ground at Mulund was shut down in 2018 and earlier this year, the court had directed BMC to stop dumping waste at Deonar dumping ground by December 31, 2019.

“Any reduction in the capacity of the Kanjurmarg site would have an adverse effect on the entire municipal solid waste (MSW) disposal scenario of Mumbai and in turn will cause serious health hazards for the citizens living in Mumbai,” the bench noted in its order. It also noted that the MSW facility was not in violation of CRZ notification and the expansion would be permissible even if the site fell within the ESZ of the Thane creek flamingo sanctuary. “The notification expressly permits under clause 3 (v) that such a facility be set up in the CRZ -III area for treatment of waste,” the order read.

According to BMC, Mumbai generates 7,000 metric tons (MT) of waste per day, of which 5,500 MT is being sent to Kanjurmarg while 1,500 MT has been going to Deonar. “The order comes as a relief for us as we will now be able to divert 6,000MT to Kanjurmarg, and reduce the burden on Deonar before it is finally closed,” said senior BMC official.

Stalin D, director, Vanashakti, said the order was “in complete violation of CRZ notification” and that they would move SC. “Unfortunately the HC has not understood the ecological impact of waste mismanagement on the sanctuary,” he said.

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Farooq Abdullah writes to Shashi Tharoor says he is ‘not a criminal’
Farooq Abdullah writes to Shashi Tharoor says he is ‘not a criminal’
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News