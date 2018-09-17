Health of 10-year-old leopard better than last week: SGNP officials

A day after Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) chief Anwar Ahmed claimed the 10-year-old leopard was responding well to the treatment, a source from SGNP said Bhandara was in coma for three days and it appears to be a case of poisoning.

“Chances of Bhandara making it through are slim. This is a clear case of poisoning,” source added.

However, SGNP officials rubbished the allegations that Bhandar’s health was failing. “Though she is critical, her health is better than what it was last week. We can’t comment more because we are drafting the final report that will be submitted to the forest department soon,” said Ahmed, director and chief conservator of forest, SGNP.

The department has also asked SGNP to file a report regarding 10-month-old leopard cub, Suraj, which died of suspected poisoning at the rescue centre.

“We learnt about the cub’s death through a newspaper report. This is a first for SGNP in more than three decades. SGNP staff is experienced so it is important to understand what happened. A detailed report will bring clarity,” said AK Mishra, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), state forest department.

Ahmed said leopard cages at the rescue centre are fitted with CCTV cameras to keep a tab on people in the vicinity.

“The area [rescue centre] has been cordoned off. While poisoning is being suspected at the cause of the cub’s death, only forensic report can ascertain it,” he added.

An autopsy conducted by pathologists from Bombay Veterinary College last Wednesday revealed ‘toxaemia accompanied by cardiorespiratory complications’, as cause of Suraj’s death. It means blood poisoning from either a bacterial, microbial or chemical infection. The cub’s visceral samples have been sent to Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Kalina, for analysis.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 23:48 IST