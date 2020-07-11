Heavy rain forecast for next week in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar: IMD

mumbai

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:12 IST

After four days of light sporadic showers across isolated areas in the city and suburbs, the weather bureau on Saturday predicted heavy rain for next week.

A yellow alert (forecast for heavy rain at isolated places) was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Monday to Wednesday while the same has been predicted for Thane for Sunday as well.

“After a reduction in rain activity as compared to the first week of July, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) can expect more intense showers as monsoon conditions are likely to be active for the Konkan coast from July 12 and north Konkan coast from July 13,” an IMD official said.

“Weather systems in the Arabian Sea will intensify westerly winds, which would draw moisture leading to rain increase.”

Between 8.30am and 5.30pm Saturday, 4.8mm rain was recorded in the suburbs and 0.2mm rain in south Mumbai. Over 24 hours 8.30am Friday to 8.30am Saturday, south Mumbai recorded 14 mm rain and the suburbs recorded 1.3mm. So far Mumbai has recorded 73% of its July average rain and received 47% of its seasonal average rain.

Independent meteorologists said rain will gradually increase from Sunday. “Owing to an increase in the moisture content, intermittent light to moderate showers are expected till Tuesday. A monsoon low-pressure system is expected to develop over east India along with a vortex over north Maharashtra in the mid-week. This could enhance rain in MMR between Tuesday and Thursday,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

Monsoon will be active for Mumbai again from July 15, with heavy widespread rains possible around July 17, said Professor Sridhar Balasubramanian, department of mechanical engineering and IDP Climate Studies, Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. “The city can expect mostly moderate showers (40-50 mm for 24-hours per day over the next three days) with some places witnessing short spells of heavy rains till July 15. These showers won’t cause much inconvenience. These are likely to be short 15-20 minutes heavy bursts and that too only in isolated areas, and not widespread. Monsoon is still in a mini-break phase over North Konkan,” he said.

On Sunday, the city and suburbs could expect cloud cover with few spells of light to moderate rain.