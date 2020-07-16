Heavy rains affect traffic across Mumbai

mumbai

Traffic across Mumbai was affected as waterlogging was reported from many areas in the city after heavy rains lashed on Thursday morning. Slow traffic movement was reported from various parts of the city, including the Western Express Highway.

Madhukar Pandey joint commissioner of police (traffic) said,” Andheri Subway has been shut for vehicular movement due to water logging. Citizens are requested to use alternate route for travelling. King circle too was closed and traffic was diverted via Bhau Daji road towards Sion.”

Traffic police said the vehicle movement at Hindmata slip road is closed and traffic is diverted on Hindmata bridge. Traffic is slow at Charchgate junction, Alankar Junction, Khetwadi, Worli naka, Dadar TT, Bandstand, Nana chowk, JJ junction, Mahalaxmi Temple junction, Bhindi Bazar, Bandra railway colony, and Kurla Anand Nagar, S V Road near Andheri, Sainath Subway, SCLR bridge slip road, Linking Road near Bandra, Sakkar Panchayat, and Char rasta near Wadala.

On Wednesday, the IMD had issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai region for next two days.