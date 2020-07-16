Mumbai records its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015

mumbai

Incessant moderate to heavy overnight showers that continued until 8:30 am on Thursday have taken Mumbai’s rain output in the first 16 days of July to 1,024 millimetres (mm), which is 122% of its monthly average.

The city has also recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015.

The Santacruz weather observatory, which represents Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 191.2 mm of rain between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 pm on Thursday.

On July 3, 2019, Mumbai had recorded its highest 24-hour of July rain for the past decade at 375.2 mm.

Prior to that, the highest was on July 3, 2014, and July 24, 2013, at 207.2 mm and 215.6 mm, respectively.

However, the all-time high continues to be the July 27, 2005, deluge, when 944.2 mm rain was recorded for over 24 hours.

The Colaba weather station, which represents south Mumbai, recorded 156.4 mm between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, including 116.6 mm within 12 hours until 8:30 am on Thursday.

The city has also received 63% of its seasonal rainfall with 1,418 mm between June 1 and July 16 (Thursday) against the seasonal target of 2260.4 mm.

A location-wise rain data showed Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received the maximum over the 24 hours at 310 mm, followed by Bandra (201 mm), Worli (197 mm), Dadar and Mazgaon (above 140 mm) and Mahalaxmi (129 mm).

South and central Mumbai received the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours, as compared to the suburbs.

“As predicted, data showed scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall at some locations in Mumbai and surrounding areas over 24 hours,” said Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“There was a temporary pause in rain activity on Wednesday afternoon owing to change in wind pattern that allowed conditions to enhance for intense rain spells later at night, followed by continuous downpour until Thursday early morning,” he added.

Mumbai also recorded the highest rain over 24 hours along the Konkan coast, followed by Harnai in Raigad (130 mm), Ratnagiri (100 mm), and Thane (60 mm).

Though Mumbai didn’t receive any spell of rain since 9 am onwards on Thursday, the IMD authorities have issued an orange alert – be prepared for an intense rainfall – as moderate to isolated heavy spells are predicted in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.