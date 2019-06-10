Hike our fare or we will go on strike from July : Mumbai auto drivers

A state-wide action committee of autorickshaw owners and drivers on Sunday threatened to go on an indefinite strike starting July 9, if their demands are not met with by the end of the month.

The Autorickshaw Chalak-Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kriti Samiti held its meeting in Goregaon to reiterate its demands, including hike in base fare, constitution of a welfare board, provision of provident fund and healthcare, and curbing of app-based cab services.

“To press our demands, we will start holding meetings and agitations in various parts of the state from next week,” said Shashank Rao, president of the action committee.

