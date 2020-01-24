e-paper
Housing issues of Patra Chawl will be solved by March: Minister

Housing issues of Patra Chawl will be solved by March: Minister

mumbai Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:30 IST
Sagar Pillai
State housing minister Jitendra Awhad met residents of Goregaon’s Patra Chawl, whose redevelopment is stuck for over a decade now, on Thursday.

Awhad assured them that their problems will be solved by March this year.

“We have formed a committee which will study all issues regarding unpaid rent dues of residents, technical hurdles, rehabilitation and redevelopment of the chawl. We will take this on priority and ensure that we come up with a solution to all problems,” he said.

In 2007, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) allowed a developer to redevelop and rehabilitate 672 chawl tenants. However, Mhada received complaints that he sold parts of land to other builders. It has been over eight years that the residents have handed over their homes to the builder for redevelopment, the deadline of which was three years. The redevelopment work stopped in 2015 and residents have not been paid any rent for the past three years.

