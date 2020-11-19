HSC, SSC supplementary exams: Maharashtra board announces Covid-19 pandemic rules

mumbai

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:58 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the rules for conducting the supplementary exams of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) which begin on November 20. Allowing only 12 students in every classroom, sanitising classrooms, providing hand sanitisers and hand wash to students are some of the rules.

While supplementary exams of students who failed to clear the February-March round of regular exams are held in July every year, this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, the exams will be held in November-December.

Supplementary exams for HSC will be held between November 20 and December 10 while those for SSC will be held between November 20 and December 5.

In Mumbai division, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar and usually has the highest number of students appearing for the exams, more than 22,000 students have registered for HSC exams and around 12,000 students have registered for SSC exams this year.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary of Mumbai divisional board, said several precautions are put in place to ensure that exams are safely conducted.

“We have provided hand sanitisers to centres and have also provided them allowance to get the premises sanitised. Hand wash and thermal guns are also provided in each centre. Similarly, instead of 25 students per class, this time we have allowed only 12 students in a class to ensure physical distancing,” Sangave added.

HSC exams will be held in 103 centres while SSC exams will be held in 95 centres across Mumbai division. Teachers from schools in the state are required to get RT-PCR tests done before schools reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. “So almost all teachers will be tested before the exams begin,” said an official from the state education department.

While the board does not have any specific instructions for students with suspected Covid-19 or those with symptoms, Sangave said that permissions with respect to separate seating might be granted depending on the case. “If such a case comes to us and a student has to be isolated, we shall ensure he/she writes the exams with proper care and isolation,” he added.