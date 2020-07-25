e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / IB students find it tough to get eligibility certificate from University of Mumbai

IB students find it tough to get eligibility certificate from University of Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:48 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

While pre-admission registrations and the process of filling forms for undergraduate degree courses is currently underway, students who cleared their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) are finding the process tricky.

According to admission rules, IBDP students need an eligibility certificate from a university in order to be able to apply for undergraduate courses anywhere in the country. However, with the lockdown in place and the University of Mumbai (MU) currently functioning with a handful of employees, many students are facing difficulty in getting eligibility certificates.

“My friends and I have tried contacting the university office numerous times, but no one is answering our calls. I’ve also tried to physically visit the office in Kalina earlier this week, but I was not allowed inside the campus,” said Harshil Patel, 18, a student of Mainadevi Bajaj International School, Malad.

Officials from MU stated that the Eligibility and Migration department of the varsity is currently functioning and students can pick up the application form from the campus any time. However, with lockdown still affecting routine travel, many students have shared concern about being able to physically approach the university campus in Kalina for this purpose.

Results for IBDP course, which is equivalent to Class 12, were announced on July 5 this year.

The pre-admission registration process for undergraduate courses started on July 20 and sale of college forms began July 24 onwards. As per the admission schedule shared by MU, applicants can file application till 3.30 pm on August 4, following which the first merit list will be announced at 7pm the same day.

