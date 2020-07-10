ICSE, ISC results to be out today

mumbai

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE (Class 10) and Class ISC (Class 12) at 3pm today (July 10). Students can access their results on the council’s official websites — www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.

This year, the council had to cancel six papers of ICSE and eight papers of ISC, which were scheduled between March 19 and March 31, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Nearly 23,000 students from the state registered for the ICSE and ISC exams this year. On July 3, the council released a marking scheme for the cancelled papers on its official website.

For ICSE students, an average of a candidate’s three best papers along with the percentage of marks that the student has got in the internal assessment of the paper will be considered when computing the marks for the remaining papers. For ISC, average of best three marks along with the percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the project and practical works of the subjects will be considered to score the remaining papers.

The board stated that it had arrived at the marking formula with the help of reputed statisticians from premier institutes in the country.

Students will be able to see their subject-wise marks after the results are released online. Schools can also download their overall results from the careers portal on the website.

Those who wish to apply for revaluation of scores can do so on the website from July 10 to July 16.

On June 3, the Maharashtra government had asked the CISCE to cancel the remaining ICSE and ISC papers or postpone them further. While the CISCE agreed to cancel the exams in the state following a petition filed by a city-based parent, the board agreed to extend the decision for the entire country, while responding to a petition in the Apex court.