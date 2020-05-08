e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / IIT-B admin yet to decide on exams

IIT-B admin yet to decide on exams

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 00:23 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

With uncertainty looming over spring semester exams, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has asked its students not to believe rumours about cancellation of exams, saying that the administration is yet to take a decision on the matter.

On March 28, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute announced an early summer vacation from April 1 to May 31, 2020. It, however, did not clarify the status of spring semester examinations, which are usually held in March.

Last week, there were rumours that the institute had cancelled the exams altogether which led to anxiety among many students. However, on Wednesday, IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri dispelled the rumours and said a final decision was pending.

“During pandemic of this kind, such rumours add to the agony and anxiety of the students who are away from the campus right now. Please stop spreading such fake news. Our senate will take a decision on this soon, and it will be reported on the institute’s website to inform all students,” said Chaudhuri.

An expert committee formed by the Central government had, last month, suggested that universities hold online examinations. Meanwhile, different IITs have chalked out plans to conduct exams in batches while maintaining social distancing guidelines laid down by the Central government. While IIT-Roorkee has prioritised its final year students for the completion of semester, IIT-Madras may allow its students to take their exams at the nearest IIT.

top news
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news