IIT-B organises bone check-ups on World Osteoporosis Day

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:22 IST

The students of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, (IIT-B) organised bone mineral density check-ups across the city on Sunday, to mark World Osteoporosis Day.

The ‘Bolt - Strengthen Your Bones’ initiative was part of IIT-B’s annual science and technology festival ‘Techfest’, scheduled to be held in the first week of January.

According to festival committee spokespersons, Bolt was planned as a social initiative ahead of the fest.

“As part of this initiative, Techfest conducted free-of-cost screening and consultation camps across India on Sunday. While 30 such camps were held across the country, 15 of them were held in Mumbai alone. Over 4,000 people were screened through this initiative,” said a Techfest spokesperson. Camps were held at Bhandup, Thane, Andheri, Powai and Navi Mumbai. A check-up of this type typically would cost up to ₹5,000.

A bone density test indicates if the patient has normal bone density, low bone density (osteopenia) or osteoporosis and is the only test that can diagnose the disease.

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), the lower the bone density, the greater the risk of bone breakage.

“People may be aware of osteoporosis but they are not clear about the intricacies of it. They don’t understand the importance of a balanced diet, sunshine and the right consultation. Through this camp, we were able to tell people about it,” said Dr R Krishnamurthy, an orthopaedist from Thane, who was part of the initiative.

“Techfest will soon be launching a recipe book directed to cope with this deficiency,” said the Techfest committee.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:22 IST