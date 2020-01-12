e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / In a first, SoP booklet for cops to tackle cyber crime

In a first, SoP booklet for cops to tackle cyber crime

mumbai Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:37 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Cyber department will publish a standard operating procedure (SoP) booklet as a guidebook on 32 recurring cyber crimes by the end of this month.

The purpose of publishing a comprehensive, uniform booklet is to improve the detection and conviction rates of cyber-crimes in Maharashtra.

“The book will have a step-by-step manual to guide officers on how to register, probe, collect evidences and file a watertight charge sheet in cyber-crimes. We are certain that this guidebook will help us in improving the detection and the conviction rates,” said Brijesh Singh, special inspector general, Maharashtra Cyber department.

Several experts have been roped in to publish the SoP.

“We started working on the book in 2019 and it will be published by the end of this month. More than 10 people, including cyber experts, lawyers and consultants, have worked on it. We also got the book reviewed by an external set of experts before collating the final draft,” said Dr Balsing Rajput, superintendent, state cyber department.

Former IPS officer Ravi Patil, who has expertise in cyber law and forensics, is one of the experts who collated the booklet. He said, “Evolving technology warrants the creation of an SoP, which can aid investigators on even the most complex issues. We have attempted to structure the SoP in a way that it guides investigators on how to produce evidence in a court.”

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News