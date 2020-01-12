In a first, SoP booklet for cops to tackle cyber crime

mumbai

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:37 IST

The Maharashtra Cyber department will publish a standard operating procedure (SoP) booklet as a guidebook on 32 recurring cyber crimes by the end of this month.

The purpose of publishing a comprehensive, uniform booklet is to improve the detection and conviction rates of cyber-crimes in Maharashtra.

“The book will have a step-by-step manual to guide officers on how to register, probe, collect evidences and file a watertight charge sheet in cyber-crimes. We are certain that this guidebook will help us in improving the detection and the conviction rates,” said Brijesh Singh, special inspector general, Maharashtra Cyber department.

Several experts have been roped in to publish the SoP.

“We started working on the book in 2019 and it will be published by the end of this month. More than 10 people, including cyber experts, lawyers and consultants, have worked on it. We also got the book reviewed by an external set of experts before collating the final draft,” said Dr Balsing Rajput, superintendent, state cyber department.

Former IPS officer Ravi Patil, who has expertise in cyber law and forensics, is one of the experts who collated the booklet. He said, “Evolving technology warrants the creation of an SoP, which can aid investigators on even the most complex issues. We have attempted to structure the SoP in a way that it guides investigators on how to produce evidence in a court.”