In Goregaon, cops nab two with chinkara skin and horns worth ₹8.4L

mumbai

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:35 IST

Vanrai police on Thursday arrested two men from Rajasthan who had allegedly come to Goregaon (East) to sell skin and horns of Chinkara worth ₹8.4 lakh. Chinkaras are protected and listed under schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

According to police, they had received input about two men coming to sell deer skin in Goregaon (East) on Thursday night, following which a trap was laid and the two accused were nabbed near Shivdham Shamshan Bhumi at 10.20pm.

The accused have been identified as Jaswant Sharma, 22, and Deepak Saini, 22, both residents of Sikar, Rajasthan.

Two dry pieces of Chinkara skin and two pair of horns was seized from them.

Forest officials confirmed the seized items to be skin of the animal.

A police officer said, “Skin and horns are sold in the black market as these are used in making antiques and wall hangings which fetch a good price in the international market.”

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.