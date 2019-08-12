52-year-old held for harassing woman in Versova

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:55 IST

A 52-year-old man was arrested by the Versova police on Sunday for allegedly knocking on a 30-year-old woman’s apartment door in Versova, Andheri (West), and making sexually explicit comments. The woman called the emergency number (100) and a police team nabbed the accused from the spot.

According to Versova police, the accused was in an inebriated condition at the time. On Sunday night, after the woman’s husband left for work, the drunk man started knocking on the door of their flat. Without opening the door, the complainant asked him to identify himself but he started making sexually explicit comments.The complainant then called her relatives who live nearby. Her cousin rushed to the spot and caught the man.

The complainant then opened the door and identified the accused as her neighbour’s cousin. The accused lives in a neighbouring area and was visiting his relatives. The complainant then called the police control room and reported the harassment. Raghvendra Thakur, senior inspector from Versova police station, said, “We sent our team and arrested the accused. He has been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.”

The accused was booked under section 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:42 IST