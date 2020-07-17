e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / In view of covid-19, Maharashtra govt urges people to celebrate Bakri Eid at home

In view of covid-19, Maharashtra govt urges people to celebrate Bakri Eid at home

There will be no relaxation in restrictions for Eid in containment zones, and people are directed not to congregate in public places on the day of the festival.

mumbai Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
The state government reiterated there is a ban in place on all religious programmes and people should offer “namaz” in their homes and not in mosques.
The state government reiterated there is a ban in place on all religious programmes and people should offer “namaz” in their homes and not in mosques.(HT photo)
         

The upcoming Bakri Eid festival should be celebrated in a simple manner due to the Covid-19 outbreak, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday and asked people to follow guidelines issued.

The guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Deshmukh and other ministers met earlier this week to discuss issues relating to Baki Eid (Eid-ul-Adha), which falls later this month.

“Bakri Eid should be celebrated in a simple manner this year given the Covid-19 outbreak,” an official statement quoted Deshmukh as saying.

The state government reiterated there is a ban in place on all religious programmes and people should offer “namaz” in their homes and not in mosques.

It also said sacrificial animals should be bought online or over the phone as markets dealing with them will be closed, adding that “qurbani” should preferably be symbolic.

There will be no relaxation in restrictions for Eid in containment zones, and people are directed not to congregate in public places on the day of the festival, it added.

All guidelines announced by health department, police and local administration must be followed diligently, it said.

As on Thursday, Maharashtra had an overall Covid-19 count of 2,84,281, the highest in the country.

tags
top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In