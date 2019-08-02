Injured, victims’ in Malad wall collapse kin hold silent rally

mumbai

Aug 02, 2019

A month on from the collapse of the BMC’s reservoir wall in Malad (East) on July 2, which killed at least 29 people, the kin of the dead and those who lost their homes carried out a silent rally on Thursday. They sought full compensation, better homes and easier documentation process for those who lost them in the tragedy. They said they have not got compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the dead, as promised by the BMC and State. They took out the rally from Pimpripada to Ambedkar Nagar.

Radheshyam Sharma, a victim, said, “My father, mother and sister were killed. The government has given only Rs. 8 lakh, Rs. 4 lakh each for my father and sister. I have got no compensation for my mother.” Yogesh Bole, activist who led the rally, said, “Those who lost houses have got Rs. 5,000. How can anyone rebuild their house with it when it takes Rs. 6,000 to get a gas connection?”

Aug 02, 2019