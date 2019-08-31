ITI students from Nagpur to learn Rafale assembling

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:14 IST

The students of government-run Industrial Training Institute in Nagpur will now learn to assemble Rafale and Falcon jets, according to a government resolution (GR) recently issued by the state government.

The course for Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter will be conducted in collaboration with French manufacturer, Dassault Aviation.

The move has been touted as the first-of-its-kind in the country.

“Dassault Aviation will provide the institute with the required infrastructure as well as teachers for the next three years,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET).

“The course, which will go on for over two years, will help trainees find employment in the aviation industry,” the official said.

He added that the Aviation Fitter is the newest trade introduced by the Directorate General of Training and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, especially for the vocational training institutes.

The course for this subject has been jointly designed by the French company and ITI teachers to make it best suitable for the students.

A GR to this effect was released last week and the institute plans to implement this course this year itself.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:14 IST