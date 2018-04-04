J Dey murder case: Final verdict on May 2

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Tuesday closed the J Dey Murder case for final verdict after underworld don Chhota Rajan’s lawyer concluded his arguments.

The court has adjourned the case for a month till May 2 for a final verdict against members of Chhota Rajan’s gang and journalist Jigna Vora, who is booked for instigating Rajan against Dey.

Dey was shot dead by assailants on a bike near Powai garden on June 11, 2011. The prosecution claimed six assailants followed Dey on the day he was killed.

On Tuesday while concluding arguments for Rajan, his lawyer Anshuman Sinha and Hasnain Kazi claimed he had no role to play with the murder of the journalist. The defense lawyers claimed Rajan had not called the media organisation and journalists and confessed about giving order to kill the journalist.

According to the prosecution case, Rajan had ordered to kill Dey over animosity. The agency had claimed that Dey had published several articles against Rajan, which had angered the gangster.

Later, the prosecution claimed Rajan came to know about a book which Dey was in process of publishing, where allegedly Rajan was presented as a small gang leader.

The agency heavily relied on interviews allegedly given by the gangsters to several media organisation accepting his involvement in the murder.

The interviews were recorded by the organisation and his voice matched with recorded tapes of interview.

However, defense on Monday questioned crucial evidence claiming the method by which the voice sample was collected is not appropriate. Hence, Sinha claimed that the report of his voice sample matching with the tapes is not admissible.

After conclusion of defense arguments, the court has now closed the case for final verdict.