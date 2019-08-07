Jain organisation is first from community to get a postal cover

mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:01 IST

A special postal cover was released last week for a Jain organisation, Shree Vardhaman Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh, to commemorate its 50-year anniversary as well as its contribution towards religious and social causes for helping the needy across various communities. The organisation is the first in the Jain community to get its own postal cover.

“It is a proud moment for us that we have been given a postal cover of own for the social service that we do, and is historic for our community,” said Sanjay Doshi, president of the organisation. Doshi said the Sangh has been distributing around 125 litres of buttermilk for free during summers, harvesting 1,50,000 litres of water on a yearly basis and paying school fees worth ₹15 lakh to Jain students every year, among other activities.

Ashish Shelar, minister for school education, sports and youth affairs, who was present at the release of the postal cover, said he had picked three organisations in his constituency to felicitate them for their work.

“It is a government scheme and not many are aware that select organisations that do remarkable work can find a mention on postal covers. This in turn helps increase the revenue of the postal department,” said Shelar.

Sandeep Murjani, spokesperson for India Post, said 3,000 of these envelopes were released, at ₹15 per piece, and are classified as collector’s items.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:01 IST