JJ hosp to get state-of-the-art centre for cancer treatment

mumbai

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:42 IST

The JJ hospital in Mumbai will soon get a state-of-the-art cancer centre for treatment and research on the disease, Amit Deshmukh, Maharashtra minister for medical education, announced in the legislative Council on Tuesday. Deshmukh was responding to a calling-attention motion that stated the machinery to treat cancer at the hospital was not functioning for more than six months.

In reply to another related calling-attention motion, Maharashtra health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said, “In 2019, 5,727 people died of cancer in Maharashtra, and it was detected in a total of 11,306 persons.”

In a written reply to a question asked by BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare in the legislative Council, Tope said, these figures were published by the National Centre for Disease Informatics.

Tope also said: “The number of expert doctors in the field of cancer is not sufficient in comparison to the number of cancer patients in the state.”

Tope said across 36 districts in the state, 11 district hospitals offer chemotherapy for cancer patients.

Further, specialist doctors and nurses from 16 district hospitals were given a month-long training at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai on chemotherapy, Rajesh Tope informed the legislative Council.

FDA to keep eye on food delivery companies

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) will keep a close watch on online food delivery companies to ensure they deliver quality eatables to consumers.

FDA minister Rajendra Shingne said it was imperative for these companies to ensure hygienic food is given to customers. “Customers order food based on the brand name of these companies. They need to ensure hygienic and quality food is delivered to their customers. Our officials will ensure they procure the food from licensed vendors,” said Shingne.

Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the legislative Council, ordered the government to take action against food delivery companies if they don’t adhere to safety norms.

Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap rued these companies were not abiding by the law and were causing potential health hazard.

₹1.51 lakh-crore being spent on salaries: Ajit

The Maharashtra government spends ₹1.51 lakh crore on salaries and pensions of 24 lakh government employees and retired employees, said finance minister Ajit Pawar on

Tuesday. Pawar was

responding to a question in the legislative Council by Nationalist Congress Party legislator Kiran Pawaskar, regarding the state’s stand on converting contractual employees to permanent employees. “That will not be possible,” replied Pawar.

‘Steps to give free power in three months’

Maharashtra will take decisive steps to give free electricity to consumers using less than 100 units per month after three months, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut told the legislative Council on Tuesday. Raut said, “I have set up a committee to examine the feasibility and cost of implementing it.” However, finance minister Ajit Pawar indicated it will burden the state exchequer. Raut later told HT, “Once the policy goes to the finance department, it can submit its views and check if it is feasible.“

Probe into coal tender

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a probe by industries secretary in a tender issued to procure 22 lakh metric tonnes of coal for Mahagenco. Industries minister Subhash Desai made the announcement following complaints by legislators that the tenders were given at double the prices, which led to a loss of ₹5,000 crore to the state exchequer. With a total generation of 14400mw, Mahagenco is the second largest power producing company in India.

Second probe into SARTHI irregularities

Bahujan welfare department minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed the lower house on Tuesday that a second probe into the alleged irregularities in Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) was being conducted by additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and the report will be submitted in 10 days. He said action will be taken against officers involved in financial misappropriation in the institute constituted for welfare of Maratha youths. The first inquiry conducted last month had found misappropriation by government officials.