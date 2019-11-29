Jobs, farm loan waiver focus of ‘secular’ CMP

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 00:57 IST

The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the coalition of Shiv Sena, Natio-nalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress — says the government will not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste and language. The CMP has also promised a loan waiver for farmers and 80% jobs in private sector for locals.

“The agenda is to take Maharashtra on a path of progress, not just for those who are heard, but also for those voices unheard, irrespective of their religious, social, economic and political background, numbers or views,” said the joint statement released as CMP by the MVA. “The alliance being a political working reality for the best interest of the people of Maharashtra, [it] will uphold each and every aspect of the Constitution of India in letter and spirit.”

The CMP, which will be implemented in the next five years, was announced at a joint press conference by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, state NCP chief Jayant Patil and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat — all of whom were sworn-in on Thursday to be part of the new government.

Significantly, for Mumbai, the coalition government said it plans to “respect the sentiments of people” over building the Metro-3 car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and is “willing to consider other options”. The construction of the car shed at Aarey requires authorities to cut more than 2,000 trees – an issue that has divided Mumbaiites and political parties over the past few years.

“We will not take any decision that will hurt the citizens of Mumbai. We will explore alternatives for building the Metro-3 car shed and then take the decision,” said NCP leader Jayant Patil, who was sworn-in on Thursday to be part of the new government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, was quick to slam the government and its plans.

“It is unfortunate that the CMP of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government does not even mention backward regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra in the many announcements made in it. One can only hope the new government will focus on these regions,” said Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the Opposition.

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena has always been seen as a hardcore Hindutva party. The late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray had said he took pride in declaring that Shiv Sainiks were among those who brought down Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in December 1992.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn-in as chief minister on Thursday, too, had once said, in a jibe at the BJP, “No one should teach us Hindutva as Balasaheb raised his voice for it when people used to fear uttering the word [Hindutva].”

However, the MVP was quick to defend its chief minister. “Uddhav saheb has already clarified party’s stand on Hindutva,” said Shinde.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Secular means every individual will have the liberty to follow his own beliefs.”

Meanwhile, the Sena’s long-term ‘Marathi manoos’ (sons of soil) agenda is expected to get a boost as the MVP has declared that it will bring in a legislation to ensure 80% jobs in private sector are reserved for locals.

“The person [a local] who has domicile certificate and has been residing here for 15 years will be given priority,” Shinde said.

On the issue of providing loan waiver to farmers, Patil said, “The modalities of the loan waiver are yet to be decided. The cabinet of the new government will meet and take its decision.” He added that the government will declare financial assistance to farmers affected owing to unseasonal rains. “The erstwhile government has declared monetary assistance of Rs10,000 crore… During the tours of our leaders, it was observed that the loss is higher than the compensation that has been declared by the Fadnavis government. Our priority will be to provide help to farmers as early as possible. Distribution of the monetary assistance has started; we will decide when to intervene,” he said.