e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Jogeshwari doctor blackmails, rapes woman patient, arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:05 IST
Jayprakash Naidu
Jayprakash Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

A 58-year-old doctor from Jogeshwari (East) was arrested by the Meghwadi police on Saturday for allegedly blackmailing and repeatedly raping a 27-year-old woman patient.

The complainant said the doctor clandestinely shot an obscene video of her and then used it to blackmail and rape her repeatedly from 2015 to 2018. When the survivor refused to respond to his blackmail, the accused posted the video online.

According to the police, the survivor had first visited the accused doctor’s clinic in May 2015. He had given her an injection which made her unconscious and then filmed an obscene video of her. He later threatened to make the video public and then started raping her on a regular basis till 2018.

After she got married, the doctor kept blackmailing her. When she refused to visit him, he posted the video online, and the complainant’s husband saw it. The couple then approached the police and a first information report (FIR) was registered at Meghwadi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The doctor has been remanded in police custody till October 17.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 00:05 IST

top news
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News