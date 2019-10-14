Jogeshwari doctor blackmails, rapes woman patient, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:05 IST

A 58-year-old doctor from Jogeshwari (East) was arrested by the Meghwadi police on Saturday for allegedly blackmailing and repeatedly raping a 27-year-old woman patient.

The complainant said the doctor clandestinely shot an obscene video of her and then used it to blackmail and rape her repeatedly from 2015 to 2018. When the survivor refused to respond to his blackmail, the accused posted the video online.

According to the police, the survivor had first visited the accused doctor’s clinic in May 2015. He had given her an injection which made her unconscious and then filmed an obscene video of her. He later threatened to make the video public and then started raping her on a regular basis till 2018.

After she got married, the doctor kept blackmailing her. When she refused to visit him, he posted the video online, and the complainant’s husband saw it. The couple then approached the police and a first information report (FIR) was registered at Meghwadi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The doctor has been remanded in police custody till October 17.

