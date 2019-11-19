e-paper
Juhu apartments of Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi to be auctioned today

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:10 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Two Juhu flats belonging to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, the late Iqbal Mirchi, will be auctioned on Tuesday under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA). The auction, which will be conducted by the Union finance ministry, is part of the government’s crackdown against Dawood’s syndicate in India.

The reserve price of the two apartments, which are together 1,200 square feet in size, has been fixed at ₹3.45 crore and the auction will happen at the office of Competent Authority in Nariman Point.

The apartments — flat number 501 and 502 in Milton Apartments Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz (West) — are two of the 25 properties identified by law enforcement agencies for having links to Mirchi.

Mirchi died in 2013 of a heart attack in London at age 63.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), too, has been investigating the property dealings of Mirchi and the agency has so far arrested four people.

