Juhu school distributes food to 700 people every day

mumbai

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:15 IST

A school in Juhu is setting an example by providing nearly 700 cooked meals to old age homes, street children, orphanages, HIV patients and transgenders in various places across the city.

From March 31, Jamnabai Narsee School has been using its kitchen to make food packets and distribute those to people in need with the help of the parent teacher association (PTA). “We are using the school kitchen to cook meals for those in need. Our in-house cooks are preparing these meals and parents are helping with distribution. The idea was to use our existing resources in this current crisis,” said Sujay Jairaj, trustee of the school.

So far, nearly 6,000 meals have been dished out of the school canteen. Lunch boxes are packed in the school premises. In addition to this, parents are also trying to distribute masks, cookies and other essentials depending on the need and availability of resources.

Manan Doshi, vice-chairperson of the school PTA said every day fresh meals are cooked, packed and then distributed across the city. “The cooks working in the school are from other parts of the country and were unable to go home. Thus, we decided to involve them and take up the initiative. Many places, such as old age homes, have challenges with respect to cooking as their staff returned to their respective hometowns. The idea is to reach out to the people in need,” he added.

The school has also redesigned its logo for the time being. The sides of the hexagon have been separated to give out the message of social distancing. “This is the least we can do to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing,” said Jairaj.