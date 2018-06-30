Junior college admissions in Mumbai: First list suggests road ahead will be tough

Junior colleges announced the first general merit list on Friday evening in which aspirants received their overall ranks. Looking at the rise in the total number of students scoring 90% and above, colleges are expecting the competition for admissions would get tougher this year. The first seat allotment list will be announced on July 5.

Of the 2.31 lakh applications that have been received for the 3.01 lakh seats in the Mumbai region colleges this year, 16,463 students have scored 90% and above. Last year, this figure stood at 13,575. In Friday’s merit list, four students who have scored 100% in SSC exams have applied for junior college admissions. Last year, the number stood at 14.

“Last year, the top 100 ranks were students who had scored between 99 and 100%. This year, the top 100 rankers have scored between 98 and 100%,” an official from the city deputy director’s office said. He added that with more students with high scores making it into the top ranks, competition to the top colleges and courses will be as tough as last year, if not tougher than that.

“More than 16,000 students have scored above 90% this year. So this covers the seats in all the top colleges, which also means the cut-offs in some colleges will not go below 90%,” he added.

While the number of students scoring above 90% has increased by almost 3,000 students this year, the total number of students scoring above 95% has dropped by over just 100 this year. Colleges still feel the first seat allotment list will notice a rise in cut-offs.

“The difference in cut-offs in first merit list could be marginal as compared to 2017-18. The cut-offs in second and third merit lists will be lower than last year,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College.