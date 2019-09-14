Kalyan civic officials to face action if potholes not repaired

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:07 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) suddenly took up the work of filling potholes on Wednesday after the standing committee chairman warned of action against the civic officials and contractors.

The warning came after an official said KDMC roads have fewer potholes compared to the roads maintained by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

In the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, an argument broke out between KDMC executive engineer Raghuveer Shelke and the corporators over potholes.

The corporators alleged that Shelke while replying to the committee members said potholes in KDMC area is less compared to the roads under MSRDC.

This sparked an argument among the standing committee members.

Standing committee chairperson Dipesh Mhatre warned the civic official of strict action if potholes are not filled with immediate effect and also cancel the contractors.

“I was speaking about the levelling work done on Agra road which had given some relief to commuters. A corporator asked why such work was not done on other roads,” said Shelke.

“I just tried explaining them that potholes on other roads are not that deep. Roads belonging to MSRDC have deeper potholes, which cannot be levelled by using a JCB,” he further added.

“My statement was misinterpreted. I tried explaining it to them,” he said.

On Wednesday, the civic body had taken up the work of filling potholes in many parts of the city.

“I directed the official to take up pothole-filling work with immediate effect and also warned of strict action against the civic officials and contractors if potholes are not filled,” said Mhatre.

This year, the civic body has a budget of ₹17 crore to repair roads and fill potholes.

