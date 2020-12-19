e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Karan Johar replies to Mumbai NCB notice about viral video of a party at his house

Karan Johar replies to Mumbai NCB notice about viral video of a party at his house

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:17 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Bollywood director Karan Johar received a notice from the NCB regarding a video of a party at his house in 2019.
Bollywood director Karan Johar received a notice from the NCB regarding a video of a party at his house in 2019.(HT PHOTO)
         

Film director and producer Karan Johar has sent a reply along with a pen drive to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, regarding a party hosted at his house in 2019.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhed said a person visited the NCB office in south Mumbai on Friday and submitted a reply along with a pen drive in response to NCB’s notice to Johar.

“We have received a reply but cannot reveal the contents. We are scrutinising the details submitted by Johar about the party,” Wankhede added.

The NCB had issued a notice to Johar over a viral video of a 2019 party at his residence, attended by famous Bollywood stars. However, NCB said in the notice that Johar needed not have to physically come to the NCB office and could send his reply through his representative.

In the notice, NCB had not asked whether drugs were consumed at the party or not. “We had only asked for the details of who had organised the party and how many stars were invited, and who amongst them attended the party,” said an NCB officer. NCB also sought to know as to what was served at the party, said the NCB officer.

A few videos and pictures after and before the party taken by participants have also been submitted, the NCB officer added. The devices used for recording the videos were also called for. We will send those devices for forensic analysis, the NCB officer added.

NCB in September had received a complaint from Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, demanding a probe into the matter, claiming that celebrities used drugs at the said party. The central agency then forwarded the complaint to its Mumbai zonal unit for further action, to check the veracity of the video and thus, notice had been sent to the producer-director.

top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In