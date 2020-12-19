Karan Johar replies to Mumbai NCB notice about viral video of a party at his house

mumbai

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:17 IST

Film director and producer Karan Johar has sent a reply along with a pen drive to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, regarding a party hosted at his house in 2019.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhed said a person visited the NCB office in south Mumbai on Friday and submitted a reply along with a pen drive in response to NCB’s notice to Johar.

“We have received a reply but cannot reveal the contents. We are scrutinising the details submitted by Johar about the party,” Wankhede added.

The NCB had issued a notice to Johar over a viral video of a 2019 party at his residence, attended by famous Bollywood stars. However, NCB said in the notice that Johar needed not have to physically come to the NCB office and could send his reply through his representative.

In the notice, NCB had not asked whether drugs were consumed at the party or not. “We had only asked for the details of who had organised the party and how many stars were invited, and who amongst them attended the party,” said an NCB officer. NCB also sought to know as to what was served at the party, said the NCB officer.

A few videos and pictures after and before the party taken by participants have also been submitted, the NCB officer added. The devices used for recording the videos were also called for. We will send those devices for forensic analysis, the NCB officer added.

NCB in September had received a complaint from Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, demanding a probe into the matter, claiming that celebrities used drugs at the said party. The central agency then forwarded the complaint to its Mumbai zonal unit for further action, to check the veracity of the video and thus, notice had been sent to the producer-director.