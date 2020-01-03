e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
KDMC standing committee chairman poll: Sena, BJP field separate candidates

KDMC standing committee chairman poll: Sena, BJP field separate candidates

Jan 03, 2020
Sajana Nambiar
Kalyan

After the break-up in the state alliance, Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will separately contest the standing committee chairperson election on Friday.

In 2015 civic polls, Shiv Sena-BJP alliance won the largest number of votes.

Both the parties have fielded candidates for the post. Ganesh Kot from Shiv Sena and Vikas Mhatre from BJP filed nomination for the standing committee chairman’s post.

Shiv Sena said chances of the BJP winning the post are bleak as they have a majority in standing committee.

“Other parties will vote for Shiv Sena. Since NCP is in alliance with the Sena in the state, it is obvious that we will get support here too,” said a Sena party leader, who did not wish to be named.

Out of the 16 standing committee members at KDMC, eight are from Shiv Sena, six from BJP, one each from Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

BJP workers claimed that the party is sure of getting support from NCP and MNS in the election.

“As per the seat-sharing ratio, Sena would get four years for the mayor’s post and BJP one year. However, after the two parties parted ways, Sena retained the mayor’s post. BJP will not compromise,” said Mhatre.

In the 2015 civic polls, Shiv Sena won 52 seats and BJP won 42 seats in the 122-member house.

