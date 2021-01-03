e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Kurla railway station to get 80 electric bikes from February

Kurla railway station to get 80 electric bikes from February

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:28 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
A public bike-sharing facility was launched at Bandra-Kurla Complex in August.
A public bike-sharing facility was launched at Bandra-Kurla Complex in August.(HT PHOTO)
         

Commuters will be able to travel using electric bikes from Kurla railway station from February.

The Central Railway (CR) along with mobile application-based electric bike-sharing platform Yulu will be introducing 80 e-bikes outside the west side of Kurla railway station.

The bike services are being introduced particularly to provide connectivity between Kurla and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Commuters will have to download the mobile application and pay ₹5 to unlock the e-bike. They will be charged ₹1.5 per minute for the ride.

After downloading the Yulu mobile app, passengers can scan the quick response (QR) code or enter the vehicle number to unlock the bike.

“The e-bikes have received good passenger response in BKC. There were requests from passengers to introduce the services on other railways as well. To increase last-mile connectivity, we will be introducing the service at Kurla railway station.” said a senior CR official.

E-bikes are currently available at BKC.

The zonal railway awarded the contract for parking, operating and charging e-bikes to Yulu for one year. Additional area near Kurla railway station for parking of the e-bikes is also being looked into by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Further, CR is also working on introducing e-bike services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Ghatkopar, Thane, Mulund and Bhandup railway stations.

top news
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In