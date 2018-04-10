Labourer falls from a height of 15 feet in Mumbai building, dies

A 27-year-old labourer fell to his death from a height 15 feet on Saturday in Thakur Village in Kandivali (East). The victim – identified as Mohammad Iqramul Haq – fell from the dome of a terrace on to the terrace floor while he was on duty.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm in the C-wing of the building, Viceroy Court, in Dattani Park.

The contractor, Zaffar Naik, 53, was charged for causing death by negligence. The Samta Nagar police arrested him on Sunday. Naik was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, following which he was granted bail.

“As a part of the ongoing process of painting the terrace dome, Haq was placing bamboos to construct the scaffolding around the dome. While doing this, he slipped and fell from a height of 15 feet. He landed on the terrace and suffered grievous head injuries,” said Anil Mane, senior police inspector, Samta nagar police station.

Haq was rushed to a nearby government hospital but was declared dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by his brother Jiauddin Haq, 30, a first information report (FIR) was registered under section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police official from the Samta nagar police station said, “The accused did not provide any safety gear to the deceased. No other safety measures were taken to avoid such an incident.”

Haq’s body was handed over to his brother after an autopsy was conducted. He was a native of Bihar and lived in a rented property in Ram Nagar, Kandivali (east).