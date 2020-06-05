Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon

mumbai

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST

Applications from migrants in Mumbai to head back to their home states have dried up, with only one more Shramik special train expected to leave the city. As per information provided by Maharashtra government, a total of 837 trains have left from the state till Thursday, with around 12 lakh stranded passengers, mostly migrant labourers.

The last scheduled train for Manipur is set to leave from Mumbai as soon as the Manipur government permits the same.

“A total of 837 Shramik trains have left from Maharashtra with around 12 lakh migrants. One last scheduled train will leave from Mumbai with around 1,000 migrants for Manipur. There is no more demand at present. If we get more applications, we will ask for more trains in the future,” said Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (home special).

Incessant rains in Manipur have disrupted train services and Shramik trains have been forced to stop at Guwahati. “We will send the remaining migrants as soon as the Manipur government gives the go-ahead,” Gupta said.

Around 8 lakh people have also left the state in buses and cars. A senior Maharashtra police official said, “A huge number of migrants, several lakhs, who did not register with us have left on foot or in trucks and tempos.” Actor Sonu Sood also helped over 1,000 migrants to return to their home state.

The entire exercise of sending back labourers, which began on May 2, witnessed several incidents of migrants dying in road and train accidents or due to heart attacks. Migrants also died onboard the Shramik trains due to dehydration.

Constable rushes to donate blood to girl amid cyclone

Aakash Gaikwad, a constable from Tardeo police station was lauded by home minister Anil Deshmukh for donating blood to a 14-year-old girl for her open heart surgery at Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday. Due to the cyclone and Covid-19 positive cases, doctors and the teen’s family were finding it difficult to get blood. Gaikwad rushed to their help after learning about it.

No case of gathering in public

Mumbai Police on Wednesday lodged seven FIRs against 12 people and arrested four for lockdown violations. Incidentally, not a single case of gathering in public was reported. This could be attributed to the cyclone warnings which instructed people to remain at home. In the seven FIRs, a maximum of three were for not wearing masks, two for shops operating despite being non-essential services, and one each for unnecessary use of vehicle and another for an unclassified violation.

Cop on sick leave dies from Covid-19

A 48-year-old constable from Kurla police station who was on medical leave for a year died on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19. This takes the total death toll in the Mumbai Police to 19, and 30 in Maharashtra Police. As of Thursday morning, 1,510 city personnel tested positive and are receiving treatment. A majority of 1, 319 are from the constabulary or assistant sub-inspector (ASI) level. The remaining 191 are officers. Of the 30 deaths, one is of an officer while the remaining are of constables/ASIs.

(With inputs from Manish K Pathak, Faisal Tandel)