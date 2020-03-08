Launched in September 2019: Over 48 lakh use BEST’s AC mini buses

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:47 IST

More than 48 lakh passengers have travelled on Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) mini air-conditioned (AC) buses in the past six months.

According to the data available with BEST, 48 lakh passengers travelled in 317 mini AC buses between September 2019 and January 2020.

The mini AC buses that were launched in September 2019 were initially introduced in south Mumbai. Seeing the popularity of the buses, the services were introduced from bus depots in other parts of the city.

“The cumulative figure of passengers who travelled by the BEST buses has been welcoming. 48 lakh passengers have travelled between September and January. We will be increasing feeder connectivity routes, depot wise, and have planned to start connectivity from railway and Metro stations,” said a BEST official.

Currently, the BEST operates 317 mini AC buses on 42 routes. The buses are operated from five bus depots in Colaba, Wadala, Bandra, Oshiwara, and Dindoshi.

Passengers have stated that due to the quick availability and accessibility of the buses, they are convenient. “The mini buses are very convenient and are easily available near railway stations. I commute from Parel station and get buses easily. Earlier, we had to pay for share taxis that charged as much as they wanted. These bus services should start across the city,” said Sachin Shetty, a Worli resident.

“It is welcoming to see that passengers prefer the mini buses. This is the revival of the [BEST] organisation and will lead to the overall increase in passengers. BEST should provide concessions and incentives to women passengers,” said Ashok Datar, transport expert.

The mini AC buses have a seating capacity of 21 and a standing capacity of seven. They were acquired on wet lease for seven years. The BEST union had earlier opposed wet-leasing of buses due to apprehensions that they would cut existing jobs.