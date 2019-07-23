Light showers expected in Mumbai throughout the week

A short spell of heavy rain was witnessed in parts of south and central Mumbai between Sunday night and early Monday morning, even as the suburbs received light showers.

From 11.45pm on Sunday to 2am on Monday, the Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 44mm rain. Mazagaon witnessed 34mm rain, followed by Worli (33mm), Bandra (32mm), and BKC (24mm) in the two-hour period. During the same time, 15.8mm rainfall was recorded at Santacruz, representative of the suburbs, with the highest at Mulund (18mm).

On Monday, however, the city saw a partly cloudy sky, with no rain between 8.30am and 8pm. There was a light spell of rain after 11pm though. The weather bureau on Monday revised their forecast stating the city and the suburbs are likely to get light to moderate rain with intermittent showers though the week.

“A feeble offshore trough from north Maharashtra to Kerala, a cyclonic circulation over north central Maharashtra and gradual land heating through the day leading to convective activities is all leading to patch spells of heavy rain, mostly in the evening,” said Sunil Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department.The day temperature on Monday was a degree Celsius above normal while the night temperature was almost 2 degrees Celsius below normal in south Mumbai. The suburbs recorded the minimum temperature close to the normal mark. With another eight days to go till end of July, Mumbai has recorded 855mm rain from July 1 to July 22, against the monthly average of 840.7mm.

Pollution levels dip

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 56 (satisfactory) on Monday for PM2.5 pollutant. Showers on Sunday night dispersed pollutants from the city’s air, said the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). An AQI of 56 has been predicted for Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 00:03 IST