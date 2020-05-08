Like 26/11 and underworld, we’ll defeat this unseen enemy, too, Mumbai police commissioner tells cops

mumbai

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:30 IST

A day after 26 personnel from JJ Marg police station near Mohammad Ali Road were tested positive for coronavirus, Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh on Thursday visited the police station to boost the morale of the personnel. On Wednesday, 60 personnel from JJ Marg police station were also quarantined, making it one of the worst-affected police stations in the city.

“My fellow mates at JJ Marg police station, after the Covid-19 cases were reported, there was a sense of panic among the public, I have been informed. I have faith that the morale in the police department is high. Mumbai Police has fought many battles before this which you all are aware of. Whether it was the fight against the underworld or the 26/11 terror attack, we fought with all our might. We suffered casualties, but emerged victorious each time. This is a similar war where the enemy cannot be seen but, we have to fight and along with the public, we will win this war. With team work and our efforts, we will overcome this unseen enemy,” Singh said.

Until Thursday, around 250 Mumbai Police personnel were tested positive for Covid-19, said Singh. From the Maharashtra Police, 531 personnel were tested positive for coronavirus, of which five died, 487 are treated and 39 recovered.

166 try leaving city, 4 booked

RAK Marg police booked four people for allegedly attempting to transport 166 daily wage labourers to their native town in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday. The workers claimed that they applied for police permission, but as no trains or buses were made available by the authorities, they decided to leave on their own in trucks. However, a police team stopped the three trucks during a check near Nyaneshwar Nagar. “We have booked the truck drivers – Tabrez Suleman, 25; Wasim Chaudhary, 50, and Dharmendra Harijan, 32 – and a cleaner, Saifuddin Khan, 25,” said Sunil Sohani, senior inspector, RAK Marg police station. All the workers were sent back to their respective accommodations in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Santacruz police on Wednesday night stopped two cars and nabbed six people on Juhu Road which were trying to leave the city without e-passes. One of the cars was heading to Telangana, while the other to Gujarat, said Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector, Santacruz police station.

54 FIRs on Wednesday for lockdown violations

Mumbai Police lodged 54 FIRs on Wednesday against 80 people and arrested 41 for lockdown violations. The maximum number of FIRs (22) was filed in central region, followed by 17 in west region – both of which are the worst-hit by Covid-19. A majority of cases (20) were filed for gathering at one place, followed by 14 FIRs for not wearing masks, seven each against keeping hotels open and illegal use of vehicles, while five against shops for operating despite selling non-essential commodities.

Jeweller booked for opening shop

Santacruz police booked a jeweller for allegedly keeping his shop open. “On May 6 while patrolling, our personnel found Shree Nivas Jewellery shop open on the pretext of cleaning it and booked Ganesh Padmnabhan, 37, who was running it,” said a police officer.

Wine shop manager booked

Mahim police booked a wine shop manager for allegedly violating the excise department directive of not permitting more than five customers outside the shop. Around 100 people gathered outside the shop of Ram Gupta, located near the station on Tuesday around 10am.

Liquor worth ₹2.9-lakh seized

Vanrai police seized illegally stored liquor worth ₹2.96 lakh from a slum behind Udyog Bhavan in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday. “We learnt that the liquor was being sold illegally during the lockdown. We have arrested the accused,” said Gitendra Bhawsar of Vanrai police station.

Dumper rams into man

A dumper driver, Zabir Shaikh, 32, was arrested for allegedly crashing into a fabricator on May 3. The victim Zishan Khan, 56, suffered severe injuries to both his legs. An officer said, “A temporary hospital for Covid patients is been constructed in Bandra and the victim was working at the project site as a labourer.” Around 4pm, when he was resting under a tree, Shaikh was taking a reverse, when he accidentally drove over the victim’s legs. Khan’s elder son Imran said, “My father’s legs are damaged badly. He is undergoing treatment at Shiv Hospital, Govandi. My father is the only breadwinner of his house and we have no money for his treatment.”

(Inputs from Faisal Tandel and Suraj Ojha)