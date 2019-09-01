LLB admissions: Maharashtra CET cell issues revised 2nd list

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:09 IST

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell issued a revised second list of seat allotments on Saturday evening for admissions to five-year LLB courses, after students had alleged that there were discrepancies in an earlier list issued on Friday.

The CET cell is now planning to extend the deadline to confirm the admissions in the second round till September 9, to ensure that candidates are not deprived of admissions owing to the Ganeshotsav holidays.

According to an official from the state CET cell, the list issued on Friday had the names of around 300 aspirants who had got their most-preferred colleges in the first round, but had failed to confirm their admissions.

As per the rules, candidates who are allotted their choice of colleges in the first round are not allowed to participate in the subsequent admission rounds. They can either confirm the seat they have been allotted or wait for the three regular rounds to end before reapplying for fresh colleges.

“Some candidates pointed out that some of the students who got the college of preference in the first list were re-allotted seats in the second list. After realising the error, we scrapped the list altogether. The new list will exclude these 300-odd students, who we will consider in the fourth list,” said a CET cell official.

Students and parents are upset with the delay in the admission process.

“My daughter took her Class 12 exam in February, the result for which was out in May. The students are idle from the past six months. The law admissions are far from over and the authorities are least bothered about the delay. How can there be a delay if the authorities are conducting the same admission process since the past four years,” said Deepak Thakkar, a parent from Dombivli.

Sachin Pawar, president of a student group, Students’ Law Council, said the delay would cause a delay in the commencement of the first term for students.

“The second half of the year is about to end, but the admissions are still on. When will students study? We have been facing these issues ever since the CET for law admissions was introduced,” he said.

The CET cell, however, passed the buck. “We can’t start the admissions until the apex body approves more colleges for admissions,” said the CET cell official.

The colleges said that the delay has resulted in fewer applicants for the five-year LLB course, as many students are opting for other courses. This year, the cell received only 6,762 applications for the five-year course, as compared to 7,479 applications in 2018-19.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:09 IST