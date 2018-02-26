Technical problem at Kalyan disrupts local train services on Mumbai’s central line

Local train services on the Central Railway’s (CR) main line were disrupted severely on Monday afternoon following a technical problem near Kalyan station.

The problem started around 1.35pm and was rectified only after 3pm.

For more than 90 minutes, suburban trains on all four tracks on the main line operated only up to Dombivli station. By 4pm, five to six trains had been cancelled, but officials said at least 15 trains are likely to be cancelled on the main line. Currently, trains are running more than 20 minutes late.

Due to technical problem at Kalyan, train services are delayed. Inconvenience caused is regretted. Repair work is on to restore ASAP. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 26, 2018

The CR tweeted about the problem and the disruption. “Due to technical problem at Kalyan, train services are delayed. Inconvenience caused is regretted. Repair work is on to restore ASAP.”