Locals miffed by debris dumping at Pandavkada falls

Huge amount of construction and demolition debris is being dumped regularly near the popular Pandavkada waterfall at Kharghar’s sector 20. Locals have raised the dumping issue with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco).

Pramod Patil, nodal officer, environment, Cidco, said, “We have received complaints regarding debris dumped at Pandavkada and will take action on priority. We will ensure that the area is guarded and no further dumping takes place.”

Nearby residents and environmentalist alleged that debris dumping in green areas has been rampant and the planning body has failed to save the green spaces from illegal debris dumping.

“A lot of construction activity has been happening in and around Sector 20 in Kharghar. Rather than scientifically treating the debris, they dump it in the open. Also, the developing body [Cidco] does not monitor these activities,” said Satish Apte, 45, a Kharghar resident.

The iconic Pandavkada waterfall in satellite city is a huge tourist attraction. People from Thane, Mumbai and other areas visit the scenic place, especially during monsoon.

“This green zone is the only serene place where we spend some quality time with friends and family. But now, this too has fallen prey to debris dumping,” said Amit Nagpal, 45, a Kharghar resident.

Frequent cases of construction and destruction debris dumping in green areas have marred the area’s beauty.

“The civic and developing bodies, which give clearance to development projects, need to be careful about handling construction waste so that they don’t end up in our ecosystem,” said Avinash Jadhav, an activist.

Waste generated from construction and demolition of buildings and civil infrastructure include bricks, rocks, concrete, wood, plumbing fixtures and glass. “Essentially, all these are 100% recyclable,” said Sandeep Thakur, an urban planner from the city.

While the dumping menace near Pandavkada was noticed recently, it had been rampant at the driving range, which only stopped after alert residents started guarding the area.

Regular cleanliness drives were also conducted to keep the debris dumping menace at bay.

“We have been conducting regular cleanliness drive in and around the driving range. This is a deterrent for the culprits. It seems we need to take the same measure for Pandavkada waterfall. We will conduct a cleanliness drive there soon,” said Saurabh Pant, 35, a Kharghar resident.

