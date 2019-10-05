Maha polls: Drama in Mumbai on last day of filing nominations

mumbai

The last day of filing nominations for the Assembly elections saw prominent leaders, including mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar throwing their hat in the ring, amid much drama. Friday witnessed tension, rebellion and above all violent protests by supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Mehta.

The Shiv Sena fielded Mahadeshwar from Bandra East, in place of its sitting legislator Trupti Sawant. This infuriated Trupti Sawant, wife of late Prakash Bala Sawant, who was a confidant of the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray. She at once rushed to file her nomination as an independent, which came as a shock to the Sena, as this constituency covers Matoshree, the Thackeray residence.

In Ghatkopar, supporters of former state minister Prakash Mehta damaged the car of BJP candidate Parag Shah, as their leader was denied the ticket. Shah was coming to Mehta’s residence asking him to accompany him to file his nomination form, when the incident took place.

Although both Mehta as well as former MP Kirit Somaiya tried to control the supporters, Mehta’s supporters broke the windshield of Shah’s car as well as assaulted Shah’s bodyguards.

The Borivli BJP office wore a bewildered look as the party denied ticket to education minister Vinod Tawde, who represented this constituency, and nominated Sunil Rane, who resides in Worli. The protesters tied black bands as a mark of protest and shouted ‘Sunil Rane, go back’.

Both the BJP and Sena had tried to defer announcing names till the last minute fearing rebellion among its ranks.

In Worli, the NCP did not heed to Sena’s request not to field a candidate and went ahead with senior lawyer and former state president of Bahujan Samaj Party Suresh Mane opposite Aaditya Thackeray.

The election officials were taken aback when Abhijit Bichukale, a contestant on the Marathi version of television show Big Boss came to file his nomination.

The Colaba constituency saw NCP legislator Rahul Narvekar joining the BJP on Friday morning and within hours filing the nomination, beating veteran BJP legislator Raj Purohit for this seat.

When quizzed, Purohit taunted that joining the BJP was an easy process as one just has to give a missed call to become a member, which Narvekar must have done.

In Wadala, BJP nominee Kalidas Kolambkar’s rally to file his nomination was virtually boycotted by its ally Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena dropped sitting MLA Ashok Patil from Bhandup and in his place gave ticket to corporator Ramesh Korgaonkar.

Others who filed the nomination include Congress candidate Asif Zakaria from Bandra (W) challenging education minister Ashish Shelar, as well as Dalit leader Manoj Sansare, who is fighting as AIMIM candidate against Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad. BJP minister Vidya Thakur filed the nomination from Goregaon, while former MLA and two-term corporator Rameshsingh Thakur from Malad West.

