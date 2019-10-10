Maha polls: Staff on duty, schools declare holiday

mumbai

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:17 IST

With 90% of teachers and non-teaching employees on election duty, schools are having a tough time managing their ongoing examinations and classes.

On Wednesday, the school staff had to report to their polling centres to collect duty orders and get instructions about further training schedule. Consequently, many schools declared a holiday on Wednesday, while several others had to make do with a few staff members. “Our school declared a holiday as almost all of us have election duties and had to report to our centres today. As the exams are on, nobody was available for supervision and related duties,” said Rajesh Pandya, a teacher from Fatimadevi High School in Malad.

At Dahisar’s Shailendra High School, exams were conducted with the help of a select few who were exempt from the duty. “This time, everyone, including I, have election duty. With elections approaching soon and the following Diwali holidays, we have the burden of finishing the exams before time,” said Sudam Kumbhar, principal, Shailendra High School.

The election commission will hold the second round of training session for teachers between October 11 and 13. “We have to attend training even on Sundays and then report to work the next day. The exercise needs to be planned better,” said a teacher.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:17 IST