e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Maha polls: Staff on duty, schools declare holiday

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:17 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

With 90% of teachers and non-teaching employees on election duty, schools are having a tough time managing their ongoing examinations and classes.

On Wednesday, the school staff had to report to their polling centres to collect duty orders and get instructions about further training schedule. Consequently, many schools declared a holiday on Wednesday, while several others had to make do with a few staff members. “Our school declared a holiday as almost all of us have election duties and had to report to our centres today. As the exams are on, nobody was available for supervision and related duties,” said Rajesh Pandya, a teacher from Fatimadevi High School in Malad.

At Dahisar’s Shailendra High School, exams were conducted with the help of a select few who were exempt from the duty. “This time, everyone, including I, have election duty. With elections approaching soon and the following Diwali holidays, we have the burden of finishing the exams before time,” said Sudam Kumbhar, principal, Shailendra High School.

The election commission will hold the second round of training session for teachers between October 11 and 13. “We have to attend training even on Sundays and then report to work the next day. The exercise needs to be planned better,” said a teacher.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:17 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Oct 10, 2019 01:02 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News