Maharashtra Assembly polls: Fadnavis says BJP expected to come in merit list, got first class

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:33 IST

A day after the poll verdict in Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted the Bharatiya Janata Party did not meet its expectations, but pointed out that this shortfall was the difference in degrees of a victory. Fadnavis said, “We expected to come in the merit list, but we got first class in the exams. Beyond that, it is still our victory and a very clear mandate in our favour.”

The CM pointed out that in terms of both strike rate and vote percentage - seats contested and won - the party had done better. The BJP contested 164 seats and won 105 seats in the elections, results for which were announced on Thursday. In 2014, it had contested 260 seats and won 122 seats. The BJP’s polling percentage in 2014 was 29%, and in 2019 it was 25.7%.

The party was hoping to cross 130 + seats on its own and was looking to breach the 220-seat mark in alliance with the Sena. The chief minister also said that he did not see a problem in working out an agreement with the Sena ahead of staking claim to form the new government. Fadnavis also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing him as the chief minister in his speech on Thursday after the verdict.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:33 IST