Maharashtra cabinet approves Mounted Police unit for Mumbai, may become reality in 3 months

After a gap of 87 years, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is likely to again have a ‘Mounted Police’ unit in three months. The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to constitute a ‘Mounted Police’ unit in the Mumbai Police force.

The state government has also approved an expenditure on Rs 1.99 crore for the formation of the unit, which includes procuring horses and recurring expenditure. Officials said the unit will contain 30 horses and is expected to become part of the police force in three months.

The city had its mounted police force during the British era. However, it was disbanded in 1932.

HT was the first to report the story on the proposal to again have a Mounted Police unit December 23, last year.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, a total of 38 police personnel including sub-inspectors, assistant inspectors, and head constables will be included in the new unit from the existing force. They will be trained for the mounted division and deployed wherever necessary. The unit will be part of the quick response team (QRT) of the city police.

Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary, home department, said that primarily the unit will be used for patrolling and crowd-control. The government has approved Rs 1.16 crore for procuring horses while the rest of the amount will be used as recurring expenditure.

The city police will appoint an agency that will be responsible for their maintenance and upkeep. It will also collaborate with the government veterinary hospital at Parel for the horses’ medical needs. The horses will be housed at the police training centre at Kole Kalyan, Kalina, said a senior home official.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:13 IST