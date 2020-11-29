Maharashtra CET results out: Twelve from city get the perfect score

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:23 IST

Results for the common entrance test (CET) cell, engineering exams were announced late on Saturday night. As per the information shared by the state CET cell, 41 students have scored a perfect 100 percentile this year—22 in the physics-chemistry-maths (PCM) group and 19 in the physics-chemistry-biology (PCB) group. This year, Sanika Gumaste topped the exam in the PCM group while by Anish Jagdale topped the PCB group, both from Pune.

Of the 1.74 lakh students who attempted the exam this year in the PCM group, 22 students managed to score 100 percentile, including eight students from Mumbai. Similarly, of the 2.11 lakh students who attempted the exam in the PCB group, 19 students scored 100 percentile including four students from Mumbai suburban and city.

Seventeen-year-old Nishtha Pandey, a resident of Kandivli, who was one of the eight students from the city to top the exam, said, “I spent the last two years preparing for competitive exams and while I appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains as well, my focus was always on CET.” She now hopes to bag a seat in the computer science (CS) department of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga.

Rishabh Bali, 18, not only managed the perfect score in CET exams but also scored 91.2% in his Class 12 board exams. “CET was my focus, but I made sure I was well prepared for Class 12 exams as well. While I’m still unclear about which institute I’ll choose for Bachelors in Technology, I am sure of taking up computer science (CS),” said Bali, a resident of Borivli.

Experts feel that the decision of the state CET cell to award marks to students for errors in questions asked during the exam this year has boosted the overall performance of students.

Earlier this week, the CET cell had released a circular on their website revealing that of the many objections raised by students against questions asked in the CET exams held in September and October this year, many have been accepted. This means that all students who appeared for the exam received full marks for at least 29 questions.

The previous circular shared by the CET cell, mentioned a total of 65 questions against which objections were accepted. Maximum questions that have been awarded full marks are either due to an error in the question itself or the errors in the options provided per question. It further explains each unique question ID across the four sections (physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics) for which objections were raised by students and accepted by an expert committee put together by the CET cell.

This year, results for the MHT-CET exam were delayed by several hours on Saturday, leaving students on edge all day. Originally supposed to be announced before 1pm, the results were finally announced post 11.30pm on Saturday.